UK Hits Russia and Belarus With New Wave of Sanctions

The UK hit Russia and Belarus with a new wave of sanctions Thursday, targeting 59 new Russian individuals and enterprises and six Belarusian entities in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The new package of sanctions names a wave of individuals, banks, defense companies and railways with asset freezes and travel bans, according to the UK Treasury’s statement.

“These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the Treasury’s statement.

Among the list are Sberbank head German Gref and Tinkoff Bank founder Oleg Tinkov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s alleged stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva, whose lavish life in London that includes a £4.4 million home in Kensington was recently documented in a Twitter thread by Alexei Navalny ally Maria Pevchikh, is also on the latest sanctions list.

Russian diamond manufacturer Alrosa is also included in the list, along with the shadowy mercenary group Wagner, which is believed to be operating in Ukraine and is said to be linked to the already sanctioned Yevgeny Prighozin.

The latest sanctions are part of several tranches of Western penalties imposed on Russia and its close ally Belarus over their role in the war on Ukraine.

This week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attend an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, where it is expected leaders will commit to new pledges to aid Ukraine in their fight against Russian forces.