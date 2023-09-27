Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Bans 23 Britons From Entering Russia

Moscow has added 23 British nationals to its entry ban list in retaliation for London's war-related sanctions, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry did not publish the full list of names — which is said to include individuals from journalists and academics, to military and political figures — but it did single out eight Britons who would be banned from entering Russia.

Among them is Britain's Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, whom Moscow accused of “supervising” the training of Ukrainian troops in Britain.

Also on the list is Madeleine Alessandri, chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee which coordinates the U.K.’s top spy agencies, for being “involved in formulating London’s strategy in Ukraine,” Russia’s ministry said.

Moscow's blacklist also includes Cressida Hogg, chair of Britain’s largest defense contractor BAE Systems, which set up a legal entity in Ukraine this month to offer direct support to its armed forces.

Russian authorities said they would continue expanding the blacklist if London continues to pursue a “hostile” sanctions policy.

The United Kingdom has imposed asset freezes and travel bans on more than 1,600 Russian nationals on accusations of supporting Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

