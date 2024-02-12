Moscow Bans 18 U.K. Nationals From Entering Russia

Russia has added 18 British military, political and academic figures to its entry ban list in response to London’s efforts “to reduce Moscow’s influence in the international arena,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

“Russophobic British officials don’t shy away from... discrediting our country’s constitutional order and social and political processes,” the ministry said.

Minister of State for Defense Procurement James Cartlidge, Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff Roland Walker, Deputy National Security Adviser Sarah Macintosh and Royal Navy Director of Submarines Simon Asquith lead the military section of Russia’s list.

Three members of Britain’s upper-chamber House of Lords are included alongside nine academics from Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard and other universities.