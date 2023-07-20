U.K. Lifts Sanctions Against Exiled Russian Banking Tycoon Tinkov

The United Kingdom on Thursday lifted sanctions against the exiled former banking tycoon Oleg Tinkov.

The decision was announced just days after British billionaire Richard Branson called on his government to lift the “unwarranted” sanctions imposed against Tinkov last year. Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had also previously urged London to lift sanctions against the businessman.

Britain’s Treasury said it removed Tinkov’s name from its sanctions list, adding that he was “no longer subject to an asset freeze or trust services sanctions.”

Britain imposed asset freezes and travel bans on Tinkov alongside other Russian figures in March 2022 on accusations that they supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yet Tinkov was among the few Russian oligarchs to openly condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last spring.