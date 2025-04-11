U.K. Jails Russian Ex-Minister in First Sanctions Breach Case

A former Russian minister and ally of President Vladimir Putin was sentenced Friday to 40 months in prison by a British court for breaching U.K. sanctions — the first conviction of its kind.

Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, 48, was found guilty earlier this week of six counts of sanctions evasion related to his role in Russian-occupied Crimea. The breaches occurred between February 2023 and January 2024.

Ovsiannikov served as deputy industry minister in Moscow and was appointed mayor of Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city, in 2016, two years after Russia illegally annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

He was sanctioned by the EU in 2017 — restrictions later mirrored by the U.K. after Brexit. While the EU lifted its sanctions in February 2023, U.K. sanctions remain in force, barring him from entering the country or accessing funds there.