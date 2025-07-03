Britain Links Azerbaijani Traders With Rosneft Ties to Russia’s Shadow Fleet

British authorities have identified two Azerbaijani nationals with close ties to Russia’s state oil giant Rosneft as key players in a sprawling network that has moved billions of dollars' worth of Russian oil in defiance of Western sanctions.

In a report released Wednesday, Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) named Etibar Eyyub and Tahir Garaev as central figures in what it describes as an increasingly sophisticated “shadow trade” system designed to obscure the origins of sanctioned Russian crude.

Both men are reportedly close associates of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin who is under sanctions from the U.S., the EU, Canada and other Western governments.

According to the report, Eyyub and Garaev were granted “privileged access” to Rosneft oil products, which enabled them to trade more Russian crude in 2024 than any other entity.

Their operations, the NCA said, rely on a global fleet of over 100 aging tankers that employ a range of deceptive practices to disguise the cargo’s Russian origin.

These tactics include routinely disabling the ships’ onboard tracking systems, transferring cargoes at sea to obscure the oil’s origin and changing national flags to evade detection, the NCA report said.