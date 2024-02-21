U.K. Sanctions Russian Officials at Prison Where Navalny Died

The United Kingdom on Wednesday announced sanctions against six Russian prison officials in charge of the Arctic penal colony where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny died last week.

Travel bans and asset freezes were imposed on the head of the remote IK-3 penal colony in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district, Colonel Vadim Kalinin, and five of his deputies.

Britain is the first country to impose sanctions in response to Navalny's death on Friday.

Russian authorities have not named the cause of the activist's death and have refused to hand over his body to relatives pending a "chemical examination."