Russia’s ‘Evil Corp’ Hackers Unmasked by Sweeping Sanctions

A tight-knit family of hackers and intelligence operatives was the driving force behind Russia's "Evil Corp" cybercrime syndicate, sanctions leveled by London, Washington and Canberra have revealed.

Once considered the "most significant cybercrime threat in the world," Evil Corp has been credited with spying on NATO allies at the behest of Russia's intelligence services.

It has also used phishing scams to pilfer more than $100 million from a string of companies across dozens of countries, according to a 2019 US indictment.

Financial sanctions rolled out by the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia jointly target Evil Corp figures such as Maksim Yakubets, the leader of the hacking group.

But the sanctions also shed light on the tight-knit nature of the group's operations, detailing a family tree that included Yakubets' brother, cousins and father.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury also sanctioned Eduard Benderskiy — a former Spetsnaz officer and Yakubets' father-in-law — who was suspected of orchestrating "Evil Corp's relationship with the Russian state."