EU Approves 18th Round of Sanctions Against Russia

EU countries on Friday approved a new package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, including lowering the price cap on Russia’s global oil exports.

The 18th round of sanctions since the 2022 invasion was signed off after Slovakia dropped a weeks-long block following talks with Brussels on separate plans to phase out Russian gas imports.

“The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said. “Each sanction weakens Russia’s ability to wage war. The message is clear: Europe will not back down in its support for Ukraine.”

Slovakia’s Russia-friendly Prime Minister Robert Fico withdrew his objections after securing what he called “guarantees” from the EU on gas prices, as the bloc pushes to end Russian gas imports by 2027.