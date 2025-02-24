EU Approves Fresh Sanctions Against Russia on Full-Scale Invasion Anniversary

The EU formally approved a fresh round of sanctions against Russia on Monday, aiming to curb Moscow's war effort on the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The 16th sanctions package since February 2022 targets Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of vessels used to evade oil export restrictions, as well as individuals and entities accused of supporting its war.

"This new round of sanctions not only targets the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions and propaganda outlets used to spout lies," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

The sanctions blacklist 74 ships and restrict Russian aluminum imports, while also barring the sale of gaming consoles that could be repurposed for drone operations. Additionally, eight Russian media outlets have been banned from broadcasting in the EU.

The move comes as the bloc seeks to maintain pressure on the Kremlin amid U.S.-Russia peace talks that have rattled Ukraine and its European allies.

"There is no doubt about who the aggressor is, who should pay and be held accountable for this war," Kallas said. "With talks underway to end Russia’s aggression, we must put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.

"Sanctions provide leverage," she added.