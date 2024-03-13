Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Lifts Sanctions on Yandex Co-Founder Volozh

Arkady Volozh. c_nel22 (CC BY 2.0)

The European Union has removed sanctions that were placed on Russian tech billionaire Arkady Volozh after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a document published on Wednesday. 

Volozh, who co-founded the Russian tech giant Yandex, announced his resignation as CEO of the company in mid-2022 after being targeted by EU sanctions.

In August, his lawyers petitioned the EU for sanctions relief when he became one of the few members of the Russian elite to criticize the war.

“I understand that I also share responsibility for [my] country’s actions,” Volozh said at the time.

In February, Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the EU was getting ready to lift sanctions against the billionaire.

Sources told Reuters that legal arguments in court against Volozh were easing given his plans to cut ties with the Russia-based arm of Yandex.

Often called “Russia’s Google,” Yandex is the largest Russian search engine and also encompasses e-commerce, taxi, fast food delivery and other services. 

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the tech company faced accusations of suppressing independent news sources in its search results as the Kremlin clamped down on information relating to the war.

The company was split into two entities — a company overseeing operations in Russia and a second Amsterdam-based firm focused on international operations — following Western sanctions.

Volozh holds an 8.5% interest in the Netherlands-based Yandex through a family trust, though he has no voting rights in the company, according to Reuters.

In February, Yandex announced an agreement to sell its Russian assets to a consortium of Russian investors for 475 billion rubles ($5.2 billion).

Besides Volozh, the EU on Wednesday also lifted sanctions against Sergei Mndoyants, former vice-president of the Russian business conglomerate AFK Sistema, as well as Jozef Hambalek, who heads the European branch of the pro-Kremlin Night Wolves motorcycle club.

Read more about: Arkady Volozh , Yandex , Sanctions , European Union

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

sanctions saga

Yandex Co-Founder Volozh to Be Relieved of EU Sanctions – Reuters

In August 2023, his lawyers petitioned the EU for sanctions relief after he became one of the few members of the Russian elite to criticize the war.
2 Min read
on the hook

EU Court Rejects Abramovich’s Appeal to Lift Sanctions

“[Abramovich’s Russian affiliation] under today’s very broad EU regulations is sufficient to remain sanctioned,” the court's statement said.
2 Min read
flagging political will

EU ‘Done’ With Russia Sanctions – FT

Further penalties on non-affected parts of Russia’s economy would likely be vetoed by EU member states.
1 Min read
Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.