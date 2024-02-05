Yandex NV Strikes $5.2Bln Deal With Russian Investors

Tech giant Yandex announced Monday it has agreed to sell its Russian assets to a consortium of Russian investors for 475 billion rubles ($5.2 billion).

The Amasterdam-based Yandex N.V. had been negotiating a restructuring after Western sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine forced Yandex to effectively split into two companies, with one based in Russia and the other in the Netherlands.

“Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the Yandex group… has entered into a definitive agreement with a purchaser consortium to sell all of the Yandex group’s businesses in Russia and certain international markets,” the company said in a press release.

Yandex’s sale price includes the Russian government’s “mandatory discount” of at least 50% to the “fair value” of Yandex’s total assets, which Yandex N.V. estimates at 918 billion rubles ($10.2 billion). Yandex’s market capitalization had neared $30 billion in the pre-war year of 2021.