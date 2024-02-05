Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Yandex NV Strikes $5.2Bln Deal With Russian Investors

Yandex's corporate office in Moscow. Moscow-Live Photobank / flickr

Tech giant Yandex announced Monday it has agreed to sell its Russian assets to a consortium of Russian investors for 475 billion rubles ($5.2 billion).

The Amasterdam-based Yandex N.V. had been negotiating a restructuring after Western sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine forced Yandex to effectively split into two companies, with one based in Russia and the other in the Netherlands. 

“Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the Yandex group… has entered into a definitive agreement with a purchaser consortium to sell all of the Yandex group’s businesses in Russia and certain international markets,” the company said in a press release.

Yandex’s sale price includes the Russian government’s “mandatory discount” of at least 50% to the “fair value” of Yandex’s total assets, which Yandex N.V. estimates at 918 billion rubles ($10.2 billion). Yandex’s market capitalization had neared $30 billion in the pre-war year of 2021.

The Kremlin must still approve the deal.

Yandex N.V. said its board approved the sale unanimously and now needs majority approval from shareholders at upcoming presentations.

“We anticipate that the first closing will occur in the first half of 2024,” the press release states.

Yandex N.V. said the buyer, an investment fund called Consortium.First, includes Russian companies and investment funds that are not under Western sanctions.

The buyers will be prohibited from transferring Yandex’s shares for a year after the deal.

One of the investment funds to buy Yandex is ultimately owned by Russian oil major Lukoil.

Read more about: Yandex , Netherlands

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

privacy concerns

Netherlands Probes Yandex Taxi App Over Fears of FSB Data Sharing – Bloomberg

Yango said it was in talks with the Dutch Data Protection Agency to show its adherence to Europe’s data protection rules.
1 Min read
legal battle

Amsterdam Court Rejects Sanctioned Yandex Founder’s Appeal Against Mansion Squatters

Arkady Volozh has been fighting to evict a group of squatters from his 3.4-million-euro mansion in central Amsterdam for months.
1 Min read
anti-war action

Activists Occupy Yandex Founder’s $3.4M Amsterdam Home – Reports

A group of activists has occupied the multimillion-dollar Amsterdam home of EU-sanctioned Russian tech tycoon Arkady Volozh, Dutch media reported Monday...
opinion Aaron Matta

Three Years After MH17, One Step Closer to Justice (Op-ed)

Three years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was downed over eastern Ukraine, international investigators have they will begin investigations and prosecutions...