Amsterdam Court Rejects Sanctioned Yandex Founder’s Appeal Against Mansion Squatters

Russian tech billionaire Arkady Volozh’s latest effort to evict a group of squatters from his luxurious Amsterdam mansion has been struck down in court, lawyers for the opposing parties told The Moscow Times’ Russian service Tuesday.

Volozh, the founder of Russia’s largest search engine Yandex, was targeted by European Union sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. He is barred from traveling to the Netherlands on his Russian passport and his Amsterdam home is considered a frozen asset.

The group of seven squatters moved into Volozh’s 3.4-million-euro mansion in central Amsterdam in October 2022, saying that they had done so in protest against the war in Ukraine, Volozh’s reported ties to the Kremlin and the housing crisis in the Dutch capital.