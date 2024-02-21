Yandex Co-Founder Volozh to Be Relieved of EU Sanctions – Reuters

The EU has agreed to lift sanctions from Russian tech billionaire Arkady Volozh, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Volozh co-founded the Russian tech company Yandex and announced his resignation in mid-2022 after being targeted by EU sanctions.

In August, his lawyers petitioned the EU for sanctions relief after he became one of the few members of the Russian elite to criticize the war.

“I understand that I also share responsibility for [my] country’s actions,” Volozh said at the time.

According to Reuters, Volozh “is one of three individuals who will be removed after March 15 when the sanctions regime is renewed,” with the outlet noting that the EU’s sanctions regime is discussed and renewed every six months.