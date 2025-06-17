EU Unveils More Details of Proposed Ban on Russian Gas Imports

Brussels on Tuesday revealed more details for its proposal to ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, seeking to break decades of energy dependency that the EU has struggled to unwind since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The plan would prohibit new Russian gas contracts starting Jan. 1, 2026, and end imports under existing short-term contracts by June 17, 2026. All remaining imports would be phased out by the end of 2027, the European Commission confirmed.

“Russia has repeatedly attempted to blackmail us by weaponizing its energy supplies. We have taken clear steps to turn off the tap and end the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe for good,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Unlike previous sanctions, the ban would rely on trade and energy laws to restrict Russian gas — a move designed to bypass potential opposition from member states like Hungary and Slovakia, which maintain generally amicable ties with the Kremlin and still import Russian pipeline gas.

The proposal must be approved by both the European Parliament and the European Council, which represents EU member states.