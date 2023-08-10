Yandex Co-Founder Arkady Volozh Condemns 'Barbaric' War in Ukraine 

Arkady Volozh, the co-founder of Russia's Yandex tech giant, condemned the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday following backlash for his apparent attempt to distance himself from Russia on his personal website.

“I am categorically against Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine,” Volozh said in a statement shared with The Bell news website, adding that he was horrified by the fact that “homes of Ukrainians are being bombed every day.”

“I understand that I also share responsibility for the country’s actions,” Volozh said.

Volozh, 59, drew criticism this week after he identified himself as a “Kazakhstan-born Israeli tech entrepreneur" who “has been living in Israel” since 2015 on his personal website, with no mention of Russia, the country where he built his business.

He announced his resignation from Yandex in June 2022, shortly after he was targeted by European Union sanctions in response to Yandex’s role in “promoting state media and narratives in its search results” and removing “content related to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.”