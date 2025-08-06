Moscow Court Orders Pre-Trial Detention of Economics Professor Accused of Treason

A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered a prominent economics professor and former Kremlin adviser to be held in pre-trial detention for two months following his earlier arrest on charges of treason.

Vadim Saltykovsky, 60, was arrested by police last week, joining a growing list of academics, scientists and former officials charged with treason or espionage since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court ruled for Saltykovsky to be held in pre-trial detention until Sept. 29. Details of the charges have not been made public, and treason cases in Russia are typically held behind closed doors.

Treason carries a maximum sentence of life in prison for men.