Moscow Court Orders Pre-Trial Detention of Economics Professor Accused of Treason

A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered a prominent economics professor and former Kremlin adviser to be held in pre-trial detention for two months following his earlier arrest on charges of treason.
Vadim Saltykovsky, 60, was arrested by police last week, joining a growing list of academics, scientists and former officials charged with treason or espionage since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court ruled for Saltykovsky to be held in pre-trial detention until Sept. 29. Details of the charges have not been made public, and treason cases in Russia are typically held behind closed doors.
Treason carries a maximum sentence of life in prison for men.
Investigative media outlets, citing leaked documents, reported that Saltykovsky had served as chief Kremlin adviser on relations with post-Soviet states in the early 2000s.
Before his arrest, he served as deputy director of the State University of Management. He was also a professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, but his profile has since been removed from the university’s website.
Outside of academia, Saltykovsky held the post of deputy chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s committee on economic cooperation with Asia and Oceania. In that role, he participated in a March 2025 meeting in Pyongyang between the Kursk Chamber of Commerce and North Korean officials.
According to the BBC’s Russian service, Saltykovsky has published academic work on China and previously worked as a political consultant at the Nikkolo M agency, advising the Kremlin on foreign election processes and political lobbying.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.