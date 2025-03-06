Russian Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Passing Naval Intelligence to Ukraine

A man from southern Russia's Krasnodar region was sentenced to 15 years in prison for allegedly passing information on the Russian Black Sea Fleet to Ukrainian intelligence services, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday.

Dmitry Levin was accused of contacting Ukraine's military intelligence service, as well as the Russian Volunteer Corps, a unit of Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine that Moscow has designated as a "terrorist" organization.

According to RIA Novosti, Levin provided information and photographs on the movements of Russian ships in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region.

A military court in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don found him guilty of treason and membership in a terrorist organization.

Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities have handed down harsh sentences for treason, terrorism, sabotage and espionage.