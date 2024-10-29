Moscow Court Jails IT Worker for Trying to Share ‘State Secrets’ With CIA

A Moscow court sentenced an IT specialist to more than 13 years in prison for attempting to pass state secrets to the CIA, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday.

Firuz Dadoboyev was found "guilty of treason for the benefit of the United States." He was also fined 300,000 rubles ($3,000).

Russia's FSB claimed Dadoboyev illegally acquired information that was a "state secret" and planned to pass it to a U.S. intelligence officer. "With this aim, he set up contact with the CIA," the law enforcement agency said.

Dadoboyev, who was said to have been born in 1977, was arrested in October 2022 and has since "repented" for his actions, according to the FSB.

Law enforcement officials said Dadoboyev has dual citizenship. State media reported in late 2022 that Dadoboyev is originally from Tajikistan and has dual Russian-Tajik citizenship.

AFP contributed reporting.