Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Jails Man 23 Years Over ‘Railway Explosion’ Plot

Alexander Dmitrienko. Free People of Voronezh / Facebook

A court in southwestern Russia’s Voronezh region has sentenced a man to 23 years in maximum-security prison on accusations that he sought to blow up a railway station, independent media reported Friday.

Alexander Dimitrenko was detained in Voronezh in May 2022, two months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Dimitrenko had accused agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) of torturing him to obtain a forced confession and fabricating the case against him.

Law enforcement authorities claim they found an explosive device at his home, as well as wads of U.S. dollars and a Ukrainian passport, all of which Dimitrenko claimed were planted by FSB agents.

The Voronezh Regional Court found him guilty of treason, planning to commit sabotage and possession of weapons, according to the independent broadcaster Sotavision.

The judge handed Dimitrenko, who denied his guilt, a 23-year prison sentence, although prosecutors had requested 21 years.

The trial took place behind closed doors as it was said to have involved state secrets.

Russian authorities have opened record numbers of treason cases in what rights groups decry as wartime “military spy mania.”

In 2023, Russian courts handed down guilty verdicts in all treason cases considered that year, according to the human rights project Perviy Otdel, which specializes in cases investigated by the FSB.

Read more about: Voronezh , Treason , FSB

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

dual national

Russia Arrests U.S.-Russian Woman Accused of Treason

The arrest of the “33-year-old resident of Los Angeles” took place in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, over 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow. 
1 Min read
treason charges

Russia Detains State Firm Worker Accused of Spying for Poland

Moscow has detained a slew of foreigners and its own nationals accused of working for foreign intelligence since February 2022.
1 Min read
behind closed doors

Russia Arrests Man Accused of Treason for Ukraine

This is the latest in a string of treason or espionage cases linked to Ukraine, with trials often held behind closed doors and few details seeping through...
1 Min read
treason case

Russia Charges Ex-Lawyer Novikov for Fighting With Ukraine Army

The Federal Security Service said that Novikov “underwent military training, participates in combat operations and is engaged in propaganda work.”
1 Min read