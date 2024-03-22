Russia Jails Man 23 Years Over ‘Railway Explosion’ Plot

A court in southwestern Russia’s Voronezh region has sentenced a man to 23 years in maximum-security prison on accusations that he sought to blow up a railway station, independent media reported Friday.

Alexander Dimitrenko was detained in Voronezh in May 2022, two months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Dimitrenko had accused agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) of torturing him to obtain a forced confession and fabricating the case against him.

Law enforcement authorities claim they found an explosive device at his home, as well as wads of U.S. dollars and a Ukrainian passport, all of which Dimitrenko claimed were planted by FSB agents.