Russian Man Jailed 13 Years for Allegedly Trying to Join Ukrainian Army

By AFP
Detention of Artem Kontsantinov. FSB

A Murmansk court sentenced a man to 13 years in jail on treason charges for allegedly contacting a Ukrainian army recruiter, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday.

Scores of Russians have been jailed for allegedly collaborating with or supporting Kyiv's military since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The FSB said a man named Artem Konstantinov, 25, contacted the Ukrainian army on Telegram "and expressed his willingness to participate in combat actions on the territory of Ukraine against the Russian armed forces."

A court in the Arctic region of Murmansk sentenced him to 13 years in prison for treason, the law enforcement agency added.

