Russian Man Jailed 13 Years for Allegedly Trying to Join Ukrainian Army

A court in the Arctic region of Murmansk sentenced him to 13 years in prison for treason, the law enforcement agency added.

The FSB said a man named Artem Konstantinov, 25, contacted the Ukrainian army on Telegram "and expressed his willingness to participate in combat actions on the territory of Ukraine against the Russian armed forces."

Scores of Russians have been jailed for allegedly collaborating with or supporting Kyiv's military since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

A Murmansk court sentenced a man to 13 years in jail on treason charges for allegedly contacting a Ukrainian army recruiter, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday.

