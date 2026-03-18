Kremlin Condemns Killing of Iranian Security Chief Ali Larijani

The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned the killing of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani after authorities in Tehran vowed retaliation for his death in an Israeli airstrike.

Larijani met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in January amid a buildup of American forces in the Middle East ahead of U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran the following month.

“We firmly condemn actions aimed at harming the health and, even more, the killing of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.

Peskov did not refer to Larijani by name or directly blame Israel for his killing.