Cyprus Stops Accepting Visa Applications at Centers in Russia, Shifts Operations to Consulates

Cyprus will suspend visa processing at its third-party centers across Russia and temporarily route all applications directly through its consulates, the country’s embassy in Moscow announced Thursday.

The Embassy of Cyprus said its contract with an external visa processing service provider had expired. Beginning Monday, visa applications will be handled directly by its consular section in Moscow, as well as consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

Under the temporary system, applicants must submit their original documents and copies in person at least 15 days before their intended travel date.

In a statement posted to its website, the embassy said Russian offices of private visa operator BLS International will stop accepting applications starting Saturday. Russian citizens who submitted applications through BLS International prior to Thursday will still be able to collect their passports from those centers.

“A new agreement with an external service provider is expected to be signed in the near future,” the embassy said, though it did not provide further details.