Cyprus Resumes Regular Visa Processing in Russia

Cyprus has resumed visa processing at its third-party centers across Russia, nearly a month after a contract lapse forced the country’s consulates to temporarily take over operations.

Visa processing through private operator BLS International resumed Monday. The service had been suspended on June 13 following the expiration of the company’s previous agreement, forcing the Embassy of Cyprus’ consular section in Moscow, alongside consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar, to handle all applications directly.

BLS International’s visa application centers operate in eight Russian cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk.

On the company’s homepage, BLS International confirmed it has resumed operations in Russia.