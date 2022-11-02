Putin Orders Unilateral Visa-Free Travel

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to allow visa-free travel from countries regardless of their visa policies toward Russian citizens.

A Kremlin decree dated Oct. 30 instructs Putin’s cabinet to facilitate visa-free tourism, business, educational, sports and cultural travel even if these countries require visas for Russians to visit.

Ukraine, for example, introduced visa requirements for Russian nationals as Kyiv cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and shut its borders with Russia in response to the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion.

Putin set a June 2023 deadline for his prime minister, foreign and interior ministers, as well as the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), to report on his proposals.