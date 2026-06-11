Ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany Hold Talks With Senior Russian Diplomats

The ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany met with senior officials at Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday, several days after the three countries held a summit in London to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

The three ambassadors reportedly met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hinted at the upcoming talks while claiming the ambassadors were “begging” to meet with his deputies.

“Everyone has been watching the EU attempt in recent days to step into the spotlight regarding the situation in Ukraine, making efforts toward what they view as a supposed settlement of the Ukrainian situation,” Lavrov said Wednesday.

He questioned whether the political leadership of Britain, France and Germany could propose “any constructive thoughts” on ending the war and accused them of “insulting” Russia and “resorting to personal attacks.”

“I’m not a big optimist, but when it comes to listening, we’ll listen,” Lavrov added.