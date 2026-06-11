Ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany Hold Talks With Senior Russian Diplomats

The ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany met with senior officials at Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday, several days after the three countries held a summit in London to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
The three ambassadors reportedly met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hinted at the upcoming talks while claiming the ambassadors were “begging” to meet with his deputies.
“Everyone has been watching the EU attempt in recent days to step into the spotlight regarding the situation in Ukraine, making efforts toward what they view as a supposed settlement of the Ukrainian situation,” Lavrov said Wednesday.
He questioned whether the political leadership of Britain, France and Germany could propose “any constructive thoughts” on ending the war and accused them of “insulting” Russia and “resorting to personal attacks.”
“I’m not a big optimist, but when it comes to listening, we’ll listen,” Lavrov added.
The Moscow talks follow a weekend summit in London where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to Bloomberg sources, the European leaders hope their unified diplomatic push will persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to join a coordinated effort to pressure Moscow into meaningful peace talks.
While European leaders have spent weeks floating the possibility of direct engagement with Russia, the Kremlin has dismissed the European Union as a viable mediator, repeatedly labeling the bloc a “direct participant” in the conflict.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.