Moscow Summons French Ambassador Over Detention of Diplomat in Paris

Moscow on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador and condemned Paris after a Russian Foreign Ministry employee was briefly detained at a Paris airport while entering the country on official business.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said French border police detained the Russian official on Sunday at Charles de Gaulle Airport, confiscating her phone and computer in what she called a “shameful spectacle.”
“What happened on April 6 at Charles de Gaulle airport has no explanation,” Zakharova said at a televised briefing.
She said the official was traveling as part of an official Russian delegation and held a valid French visa.
There was no immediate comment from French authorities.
Zakharova said Moscow had issued a formal protest to France’s Foreign Ministry and summoned its ambassador in response.
“As a result of the demarche, our colleague was eventually allowed to enter the country,” she said, adding that a consular officer waited nearly seven hours before being granted access to the detained official.
“We do not intend to let this go without consequences,” Zakharova said.
