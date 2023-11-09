Russia Dismisses Claims It Ordered Paris Stars of David Graffiti

Russia on Thursday dismissed accusations that Moscow was behind the daubing of dozens of Stars of David on buildings in Paris and its suburbs as "stupid."

Investigators said some of the mass graffiti — widely condemned as antisemitic — may have been carried out at the "express demand" of an individual residing abroad, implying a possible connection to Russia.

"It's stupid, utter rubbish and just plain undignified," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday when asked about accusations of a Russian link.