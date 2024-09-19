Telegram Founder Durov ‘Not Interested’ in Talking With Russian Officials, Envoy Says

Telegram founder and executive chief Pavel Durov has not shown any interest in contacting the Russian authorities, Moscow’s ambassador to France told state media Thursday.

Durov, who is originally from Russia, was detained last month at Le Bourget airport near Paris and later charged with several counts of failing to curb extremist and illegal content on the popular messaging app.

He was granted conditional release after posting bail of five million euros and is required to remain in France, reporting to a police station twice a week.

“The French treat Durov’s case as one between their state and a citizen,” Russian Ambassador Alexei Meshkov said in an interview with the state-run broadcaster Vesti. “Durov has held French citizenship for several years.”

Durov obtained both French and United Arab Emirates citizenship in 2021.