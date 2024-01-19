Moscow Summons French Ambassador Over 'Growing' Role in Ukraine

Russia on Friday summoned France's ambassador in Moscow and issued a formal complaint over his country's alleged "growing involvement" in the war in Ukraine.

The move comes just days after Moscow claimed, without providing evidence, that it had killed a group of French mercenaries in a strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

"On 19 January, French Ambassador P. Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and presented with evidence of Paris's growing involvement in the conflict over Ukraine," Russia's Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.