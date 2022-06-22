Moscow Accuses Berlin of ‘Russophobic Hysteria’ on Nazi WWII Invasion’s Anniversary

Russia has accused Germany of “Russophobic hysteria” on Wednesday as tensions between the two countries run high over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement marking the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Berlin of jeopardizing the two countries' ties that were rebuilt in the decades following World War II.

“The German authorities have recently been taking more and more actions that threaten to undermine the process of historical reconciliation between Russians and Germans after the Great Patriotic War,” the ministry statement said, using the Russian term for World War II.

The ministry also accused Germany of carrying out a propaganda campaign aimed at fomenting "unmotivated aggression bordering on mass psychosis" toward Russia.

“Russophobic hysteria is systematically fueled by almost daily public attacks against our country by members of the German government,” the statement continued.