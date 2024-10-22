Russia Summons German Ambassador Over NATO Baltic Sea Command Center

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it summoned Germany's ambassador to protest a new NATO naval command center along the Baltic Sea coast.

On Monday, Germany inaugurated the center to boost defense readiness in the Baltic Sea region as Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine.

Authorities in Moscow said they expressed a “decisive protest” with the German ambassador over the creation of the naval command center in Rostock.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said that “in Washington, Brussels and Berlin, they must realize that the expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany will have the most negative consequences.”