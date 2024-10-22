Russia Summons German Ambassador Over NATO Baltic Sea Command Center

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it summoned Germany's ambassador to protest a new NATO naval command center along the Baltic Sea coast.
On Monday, Germany inaugurated the center to boost defense readiness in the Baltic Sea region as Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine.
Authorities in Moscow said they expressed a “decisive protest” with the German ambassador over the creation of the naval command center in Rostock.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said that “in Washington, Brussels and Berlin, they must realize that the expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany will have the most negative consequences.”
Moscow warned that the situation “will not remain without a corresponding response from the Russian side.”
Russia's Foreign Ministry also said the new center was a “blatant breach” of the 1990 German reunification treaty, which says that no foreign armed forces would be deployed in the area.
The naval command center will be led by a German admiral and manned by staff from 11 other NATO countries.
It will aim to “coordinate naval activities in the region” and provide NATO with a “picture of the maritime situation in the Baltic Sea region around the clock,” according to Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
