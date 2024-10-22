Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Summons German Ambassador Over NATO Baltic Sea Command Center

By AFP
Germany's Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it summoned Germany's ambassador to protest a new NATO naval command center along the Baltic Sea coast.

On Monday, Germany inaugurated the center to boost defense readiness in the Baltic Sea region as Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine.

Authorities in Moscow said they expressed a “decisive protest” with the German ambassador over the creation of the naval command center in Rostock.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said that “in Washington, Brussels and Berlin, they must realize that the expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany will have the most negative consequences.”

Moscow warned that the situation “will not remain without a corresponding response from the Russian side.”

Russia's Foreign Ministry also said the new center was a “blatant breach” of the 1990 German reunification treaty, which says that no foreign armed forces would be deployed in the area.

The naval command center will be led by a German admiral and manned by staff from 11 other NATO countries.

It will aim to “coordinate naval activities in the region” and provide NATO with a “picture of the maritime situation in the Baltic Sea region around the clock,” according to Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Read more about: Germany , NATO , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Demands ‘Urgent’ U.S. Talks, Warning of ‘Military Response’ to NATO Activity

Moscow is seeking talks on its demands to limit NATO's presence in Ukraine and the former Soviet space.

Russia Issues Demands to Limit NATO’s Influence in Post-Soviet Space, Eastern Europe

Moscow asks NATO to end military activity in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, and block future membership for ex-Soviet states.

Russia Accuses NATO of Ignoring De-Escalation Proposals

Russia seeks international legal guarantees for its security before withdrawing its troops from near the Ukrainian border.

Russia Defies West as NATO Urges Cooperation Over Navalny

NATO called for an international probe into Navalny's poisoning and demanded Moscow reveal details of its Novichok nerve agent programme.