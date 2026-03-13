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Moscow Summons British and French Ambassadors Over Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Bryansk

The Russian Foreign Ministry. Alexander Yarik / TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Friday that it had summoned the British and French ambassadors in Moscow over a Ukrainian attack on the city of Bryansk using British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

The ministry said it summoned the envoys "to lodge a strong protest" over the attack that took place on Tuesday. It claimed that the strike "would not have been possible without the involvement of British and French specialists."

Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for the missile barrage and said it struck the Kremniy El microchip plant, one of Russia's largest microelectronics manufacturers. It said it used Storm Shadow missiles, developed by Britain and France, in the attack.

Russian authorities said eight people died as a result of the attack and more than 40 others were wounded.

"If London and Paris continue to be complicit in the Kyiv regime's war crimes, these European capitals will bear responsibility for the destructive consequences of the armed conflict and the escalation of tensions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side demanded that the U.K. and France issue a clear public response with a strong and unequivocal condemnation," the statement added.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike on Bryansk "a completely justified response to the aggressor."

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: France , United Kingdom , Foreign Ministry

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