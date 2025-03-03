1-Month Ukraine Truce Would Test Russia's Commitment to End War, France Says

France and the United Kingdom are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure" following emergency talks in London over the weekend.

In an interview with France's Le Figaro newspaper published on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the truce plan would not initially cover ground fighting as it would be "difficult to verify that the front is respected."

Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, Macron said, adding: "There won't be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio on Monday that the proposed one-month truce "would allow to prove the good will of Vladimir Putin."

"And it's then that real peace negotiations would start. We want a solid peace and a durable peace," Barrot added.

An initial truce would be "a way of verifying that Russia is willing to end this war," he said, emphasizing that no withdrawal of Russian troops on the ground was envisaged during the truce.