U.K. Defense Chief to Moscow: ‘You Are in a Position of Weakness, Not Strength’

BRUSSELS — British Defense Secretary John Healey on Thursday warned Russia against interpreting the United States' willingness to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine as a sign of victory.

“I would tell them [Russia]: you are in a position of weakness, not strength,” he said in response to a question from The Moscow Times on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' conference.

“You are losing 1,500 troops per day [killed and wounded]. You are spending a third of your budget on war. Your economy is distorted. And you’ve got a range of allies determined to stay with Ukraine because they recognize that the front line of Europe’s defense starts in Ukraine,” Healey continued, adding that some in Moscow are “jumping ahead of events.”