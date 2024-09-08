Latvia Reports Russian Drone Crash on NATO Territory

Latvia's president on Sunday said a Russian military drone had crashed on its territory, adding that airspace breaches had increased along NATO's eastern borders.
The Baltic state, which was once ruled by the Soviet Union but is now an EU and NATO member, has had tense relations with Moscow following independence, and ties have further deteriorated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
A "Russian military drone crashed in the eastern part of Latvia yesterday. There is an ongoing investigation," Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on X.
"We are in close contact with our allies. The number of such incidents is increasing along the eastern flank of NATO and we must address them collectively," he added.
Latvia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the drone had flown into the country's airspace from Belarus and crashed in the municipality of Rezekne.
"This situation is a confirmation that we need to continue the work we have started to strengthen Latvia's eastern border, including the development of air defense capabilities and electronic warfare capabilities to limit the activities of UAVs of different applications," said Defense Minister Andris Spruds.
Fellow NATO member Romania also on Sunday said a Russian attack drone targeting civilian infrastructure in neighboring Ukraine overnight had entered its airspace.
Bucharest strongly condemned the "renewed violation" brought on by Moscow's "illegal attacks."
Since launching its invasion, Russia has repeatedly carried out night attacks on cities across Ukraine, frequently targeting ports in the southern Odesa region after exiting a grain export deal.
Poland has also recorded at least two cases of its airspace being violated by Russian missiles or drones attacking Ukraine, most recently in December.
Warsaw late last month declared that a flying object had intruded into its airspace but later backtracked on the claim.
In an interview with the Financial Times published last week, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Warsaw should have the right to shoot down Russian missiles targeting Ukraine before they enter Polish airspace, despite NATO opposition.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.