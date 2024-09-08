Romania Condemns Fresh Airspace Breach by Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine

Romania on Sunday said a Russian attack drone targeting civilian infrastructure in neighboring Ukraine overnight had entered its airspace, strongly condemning the "renewed violation" brought on by Moscow's "illegal attacks."
Since launching its invasion in February 2022, Russia has repeatedly carried out nightly attacks on cities across Ukraine, frequently targeting ports in the southern Odesa region after exiting a grain export deal.
Drone fragments have already been found in the NATO member country.
Early on Sunday, Romania's army radars detected a drone that had entered its airspace before it "left the national territory towards Ukraine," Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Romania air force planes monitored the situation, and phone alerts were sent to the residents in Tulcea and Constanta counties near the border of Ukraine, the ministry said.
It said initial data "indicated the probability of an impact zone on national territory" in an unpopulated area near the village of Periprava, adding that searches were being conducted since the early morning hours.
Romania's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the "renewed violation" of its airspace in a statement, calling on Moscow to end the "repeated attacks" leading to the "irresponsible escalation" of the security situation in the region.
The ministry said it "demands respect for the rules of international law," adding that it had informed its NATO allies about the airspace breach.
