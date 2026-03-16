Telegram Outages Reported Across Russia as Block Rumors Swirl

People across Russia began reporting problems accessing Telegram over the weekend, raising speculation among tech industry experts that the government may have already moved to block the messaging app ahead of an anticipated crackdown next month.

Russia’s Main Radio Frequency Center, an agency of the media regulator Roskomnadzor, said at least one-third of complaints that began emerging around Saturday came from Moscow, followed by St. Petersburg and several other cities across the country’s 11 time zones.

The Moscow Times spoke with more than a dozen people in Russia who said they were experiencing problems accessing Telegram, though the disruptions varied.

Several Russians in St. Petersburg said they could not open the mobile version of the app without using a virtual private network, or VPN, a tool that can be easily purchased and is used to bypass state censorship.

One woman said she could still connect through the desktop version, but download speeds had slowed dramatically and media files sometimes failed to load.

In Moscow, people said they were experiencing similar problems. One man said he could open Telegram on his computer over Wi-Fi without a VPN.

In the southern Saratov region, one person said Telegram channels take around 20 seconds to load, though the app still opens over Wi-Fi.

Roskomnadzor has not commented on the latest problems with the popular messaging app.

The Moscow Times contacted Telegram for comment.