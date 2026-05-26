Dozens of Countries at UN Condemn Moscow's 'Threats' to Embassies in Ukraine

Almost 50 countries condemned what they said were threats by Russia against embassies in Ukraine in a joint statement at the United Nations on Tuesday.

Russia called on Washington to evacuate its Kyiv embassy on Monday, threatening "systematic strikes" on the Ukrainian capital amid similar warnings to other diplomatic missions.

"We also condemn recent threats by Russia to diplomatic institutions and embassies in Kyiv. This is something which we cannot accept," said the joint statement delivered by Ukrainian UN representative Andriy Melnyk.

The statement was signed by European countries, Japan, South Korea and others. The United States was not among the signatories.