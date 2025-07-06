UN Condemns Russia's Largest Drone Assault on Ukraine

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Saturday Russia's biggest drone and missile attack yet in the three-year war in Ukraine.
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the latest series of large-scale drone and missile attacks by the Russian Federation,” Guterres said in a statement referring to the assault Friday and also calling for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
Hours-long Russian bombardments sent Ukrainians scurrying for shelters across the country.
AFP journalists in Kyiv heard drones buzzing over the capital and explosions ringing out throughout the night as Ukrainian air defense systems fended off the attack.
In Kyiv, emergency services said at least 26 people were wounded in the Russian drone srtrikes.
The barrage, according to the air force, comprised 539 drones and 11 missiles.
A representative of Ukraine's air force told Ukrainian media that the attack was the largest of the Russian invasion.
“The Secretary-General is alarmed by this dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law and must stop immediately,” said the statement issued by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
