Trump Says He’s ‘Very Unhappy’ With Putin Call, Hints at New Sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he was "very unhappy" about his telephone call with Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine, saying the Russian leader just wanted to "keep killing people."
"It's a very tough situation. I told you I was very unhappy with my call with President Putin. He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it's no good," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Trump also hinted that he may finally be ready to toughen sanctions against Russia, having held off for the past six months while he tried to persuade Putin to end the war.
"We talk about sanctions a lot," Trump said. "He understands that it may be coming."
Trump added that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, had a "very strategic call" on Friday, as concerns mounted in Kyiv over U.S. military aid deliveries.
Zelensky said earlier that the two leaders had agreed to work to "strengthen" Ukraine's air defenses, following Russia's largest drone and missile barrage of the invasion so far.
Trump said he had also discussed sending Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine in a separate call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday, although he had not yet agreed to do so.
Merz "feels they have to be protected," Trump said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.