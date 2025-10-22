Russian State Media Blames Europe, Western Media for ‘Disrupting’ Putin-Trump Summit

Russian state television has blamed European countries and Western media for the stalled preparations for a planned summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump abruptly poured cold water on the Budapest summit on Tuesday, saying he did not want a "wasted" meeting. His move came after Russia reportedly refused to soften its hardline demands for ending its invasion in pre-summit calls with American officials.

State-run Channel One opened its Wednesday segment on the summit with a citation of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó saying that “the European pro-war elite and its media are doing everything possible to prevent the Russia-U.S. summit from taking place.”

However, the investigative news outlet Agentstvo noted that in the channel’s coverage, Szijjártó’s reference to “the pro-war elite” was altered to add “European,” even though the Hungarian diplomat never used that word.

His original quote read: “The pro-war political elite and their media always behave this way before events that could prove decisive between war and peace.”

Commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s planned visits to Brussels and London, where EU leaders are set to band together in support of Kyiv, the Rossia 1 TV channel claimed that the West wanted to “freeze” the war instead of negotiating a lasting peace.

“Western media report that Brussels and Kyiv are preparing to present their own peace plan — one that focuses not on addressing the root causes, but on freezing the conflict,” a Rossia 1 presenter said on air.