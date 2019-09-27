Kremlin Says It Doesn't Want Trump-Putin Transcripts To Be Made Public

The Kremlin has said it hopes that discussions between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will remain secret following the scandal that erupted over Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s leader.

Transcripts from Trump and Putin’s face-to-face meetings have not been made public, with reports saying Trump has gone to “extraordinary lengths” to conceal them. During a July phone call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, the U.S. president's likely opponent in the 2020 election — a request that has sparked a political firestorm in Washington this week.