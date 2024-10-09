Kremlin Denies Trump, Putin Spoke 7 Times Since 2021

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied a claim in a new book that Republican candidate Donald Trump may have spoken to President Vladimir Putin seven times since he left the White House.

"No, that is not the case," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian media outlet RBC as saying when asked about the specific claim.

The book "War" by famed reporter Bob Woodward said Trump retains a personal relationship with Putin even as he campaigns for another term.

Woodward cited an unnamed Trump aide who indicated the two may have spoken up to seven times since 2021 — despite the U.S. effort to help Ukraine resist Russia's full-scale assault.