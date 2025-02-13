Kremlin Says Ukraine Will Be In Peace Talks ‘One Way or Another’

The Kremlin said Thursday that Kyiv will be involved in peace talks to end the three-year conflict "one way or another," a day after U.S. President Trump held separate calls with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow also said there was no agreement on the timing or location for a face-to-face meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin, suggesting it could be "several months" away.

"One way or another, of course, Ukraine will participate in the negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Russian state TV.

He said there would be a "bilateral Russian-American track" and another track that would be "connected to Ukraine's involvement."