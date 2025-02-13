Kremlin Says Ukraine Will Be In Peace Talks ‘One Way or Another’

The Kremlin said Thursday that Kyiv will be involved in peace talks to end the three-year conflict "one way or another," a day after U.S. President Trump held separate calls with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.
Moscow also said there was no agreement on the timing or location for a face-to-face meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin, suggesting it could be "several months" away.
"One way or another, of course, Ukraine will participate in the negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Russian state TV.
He said there would be a "bilateral Russian-American track" and another track that would be "connected to Ukraine's involvement."
He did not say whether this would involve direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier Thursday that Trump had wanted to speak to both him and Putin on a single phone call.
Trump instead held separate calls with both of them that each lasted more than an hour.
Peskov also said that there was no agreement with Trump as to the details of a meeting between him and Putin, which both sides have said they are working on.
Trump said Wednesday the pair could meet in Saudi Arabia.
"So far no decisions have been made, neither at the working level, nor at the highest level," Peskov said. "Of course, it will take time to prepare such a meeting. It could be weeks, it could be a month, it could be several months."
