New Russia-Ukraine Talks Set for Wednesday, Zelensky Says

Updated to add Zelensky's announcement.

Russia and Ukraine will hold new peace talks Wednesday as a follow-up to two rounds in Istanbul that made little progress on ending their war, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

"Today, I discussed with [Ukrainian Security Council chief] Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," Zelensky said in his daily address on Monday.

However, an anonymous source told Russia’s state news agency TASS that the talks would take place Thursday.

The Kremlin earlier on Monday appeared to confirm that planning for another round of negotiations was underway, adding that it would inform the public when specific dates were chosen. But it also sought to temper expectations ahead of those talks, saying that “a lot of diplomatic work still lies ahead.”