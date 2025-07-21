13 Dead After Bus Carrying Mine Workers Crashes in Russia’s Far East

Thirteen people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus carrying mine workers plunged into a ravine in the Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia) early Monday, local authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. local time when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, sending it veering off the road and falling approximately 25 meters (82 feet) into a ravine, according to regional officials.

Images published by the local Interior Ministry showed the bus overturned beside a muddy pool of water. A second photo showed a damaged metal barrier along the road above the crash site.

The accident took place along an industrial road leading to the Denisovsky Mining and Processing Plant, which specializes in coal extraction and production.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had launched a criminal probe into potential negligence.

Authorities have declared Tuesday a day of mourning in the region.