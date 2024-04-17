Sakha Rights Official Calls on Russia To Criminalize Domestic Abuse

The top human rights official in Russia’s Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia) has called on federal authorities to pass a law criminalizing domestic abuse after a similar law was passed in Kazakhstan.

“One cannot remain indifferent to tragic cases of domestic violence,” Sakha’s human rights ombudswoman Sardana Guryeva wrote in a VKontakte post. “The horrible events force us to think of how we can prevent such horrors from happening in the future.”

Guryeva’s comments were likely inspired by the high-profile trial of an ex-official in Kazakhstan accused of brutally murdering his wife.

Many in Russia have tuned in to watch live-streamed court proceedings against the Central Asian country’s former Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev, who was implicated in killing his wife Saltanat Nukenova at a restaurant in the capital Astana last year.

Public outrage over Nukenova’s murder prompted Kazakh officials to adopt a bill criminalizing domestic violence, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed into law on Monday.