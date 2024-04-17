Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Sakha Rights Official Calls on Russia To Criminalize Domestic Abuse

Sardana Guryeva. Sardana Guryeva / VK

The top human rights official in Russia’s Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia) has called on federal authorities to pass a law criminalizing domestic abuse after a similar law was passed in Kazakhstan.

“One cannot remain indifferent to tragic cases of domestic violence,” Sakha’s human rights ombudswoman Sardana Guryeva wrote in a VKontakte post. “The horrible events force us to think of how we can prevent such horrors from happening in the future.”

Guryeva’s comments were likely inspired by the high-profile trial of an ex-official in Kazakhstan accused of brutally murdering his wife.  

Many in Russia have tuned in to watch live-streamed court proceedings against the Central Asian country’s former Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev, who was implicated in killing his wife Saltanat Nukenova at a restaurant in the capital Astana last year. 

Public outrage over Nukenova’s murder prompted Kazakh officials to adopt a bill criminalizing domestic violence, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed into law on Monday. 

“The time has come to take decisive action to prevent this unacceptable evil from happening,” Guryeva said.

“It is necessary to join forces so that everyone can feel safe in their home. [It is necessary to] create a society where domestic violence will be absolutely unacceptable and violators will bear the deserved criminal punishment,” she added, vowing to relay her proposal to the “relevant authorities.” 

Russia decriminalized first-time domestic violence offenses that result in “minor harm” in 2017, a move that activists say has enabled abusers and strengthened the culture of impunity around these crimes.

Subsequent attempts by activists and opposition lawmakers to pass legislation to protect women yielded no results. Many have warned that domestic violence cases in Russia will increase rapidly as more men return from the front lines in Ukraine. 

Sakha, Russia’s largest ethnic republic by land area, established its first and only help center for victims of domestic violence in November 2023 following the brutal murder of 26-year-old Nadezhda Ammosova by her partner.

Read more about: Republic of Sakha , Regions , Domestic Violence , Women

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Feature

For Veiled Muslim Women in Russia, Prejudice and Harassment Are Part of Everyday Life

Last month's Moscow concert hall massacre has reportedly led to a rise in attacks on Muslim women in central Russia.
6 Min read
Covert mobilization

Far East Region Struggles to Meet Kremlin’s Military Recruitment Quotas, Leaked Video Shows

The video appears the be the first clear evidence of regional quotas for military volunteers to be sent to fight in Ukraine.
2 Min read
Feature

Fleeing Russian Persecution, Yakutian Anti-War Punk Now Awaits Deportation in Kazakh Jail

Ayhal Ammosov faces a criminal trial in his home country for calling on Russians to set fire to military enlistment offices.
5 Min read
‘IF HE BEATS YOU HE LOVES YOU’

Russia Faces Up to Its Dark Domestic Violence Problem

A rising chorus of outrage over high-profile domestic abuse cases signals a sea change in Russian society, but are lawmakers listening?