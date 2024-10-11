In Russia’s Republic of Sakha, a Fatal Stray Dog Attack Underscores Country-Wide Problem

Dozens of residents of a small village in Russia’s republic of Sakha (Yakutia) protested against local authorities on Wednesday after a 12-year-old local girl died from injuries sustained in an attack by a pack of stray dogs.

"We came here to demand at least some action,” a local resident who attended the protest told the Sibir.Realii news outlet, adding that local head Stalik Deryagin “hasn’t done sh**” to address residents’ repeated complaints about packs of strays terrorizing the village.

“This is an issue [that has persisted for] several years, not months. Should we take up arms ourselves [to shoot the animals] now? They are forcing us to do this!" he said.

The Wednesday protest did not last long, as a squad of about 20 policemen and security forces officers soon arrived to disperse the crowd, eyewitnesses told Sibir.Realii.

Like other parts of Sakha and other regions of Russia, Chulman, a village of less than 10,000 people some 750 kilometers south of the republic’s capital Yakutsk, has been grappling with a stray dog crisis for decades.

The latest deadly incident on Monday saw a girl attacked by a pack of 10 to 15 dogs, according to eyewitnesses. Though her father and a passerby eventually rescued her, her injuries were fatal.

Chulman head Deryagin said more than 150 stray dogs were roaming around the village at the time of the attack during a town hall meeting that preceded the news of the local girl’s death.

“We have a shelter that is almost ready [to open]...But there is no one to start catching [the dogs]. There is money, but no one to do all this,” complained Deryagin.

On Thursday, a group of parents called on Chulman’s only school to move all lessons online until “the safety of their children is guaranteed,” although the school’s principal later claimed that she received only one official request from a parent, dubbing such calls “purely emotional.”

“People always react strongly to such situations, and, unfortunately, they happen in the republic often, practically every year,” said Veronika Levchenkova of the Free Yakutia Foundation, the region’s largest Indigenous rights and anti-war group.

“But these reactions also come in waves. That is, when yet another attack takes place, people get outraged on social media, calling for killings of animals and urging authorities to solve the problem,” explained Levchenkova.

“However, the issue is always addressed solely by gunning down the animals. By the next season, the dogs multiply again,” she added.