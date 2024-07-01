Wildfire Emergencies Declared in Russia’s Far East Republics of Tyva, Sakha

Authorities in Russia’s Siberian and Far East republics of Tyva and Sakha (Yakutia) have declared states of emergency due to summer wildfires raging across the regions.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said 75 people died and 2,200 were evacuated from more than 500 active wildfires across the country in the past week. Over two-thirds of these fires have been recorded in 18 regions in Russia’s Far East.

More than 100 wildfires spanning more than 300,000 hectares are currently active in Sakha, which declared a regional state of emergency last month. Monday’s Emergency Situations Ministry statement elevates the threat to a federal level, unlocking additional firefighting resources.

In Tyva, regional leader Vladislav Khovalyg said 23 active wildfires spanning 1,700 hectares prompted his administration to declare a state of emergency.